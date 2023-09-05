Bossip Video

Beyoncé celebrated her 42nd birthday with more than 70,000 of her closest friends on Monday night.

Fans and famous friends of the iconic Virgo packed into a sold-out SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA to celebrate Bey’s birthday. While the “I Care” singer is already known to draw big-name celebs at her concerts, her birthday show saw dozens of big stars.

Celebrities in the audience for Bey’s birthday show included Adele, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet, Quinta Brunson, Katy Perry, Normani, and Brandy.

The legendary Diana Ross was also in attendance, surprising Beyoncé during an outfit change when she came on stage to sing her “Happy Birthday.” The 79-year-old led the crowd in singing to a shocked Bey, with Ross insisting that she had to repay the favor after the “CUFF IT” singer once sang “Happy Birthday” to her.

“Thank you so much, you are so amazing,” Beyoncé told Ross on stage. “This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much.”

Kendrick Lamar also made an appearance during the show, joining Beyoncé to perform “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM.”

At the beginning of the show, Beyoncé addressed the crowd as tens of thousands of people cheered her on. The icon talked candidly about how grateful she is to have so many people supporting her, also emphasizing that her music has healed her just as much as it’s helped to heal her fans.

“My soul is full, I’m so thankful…I’m trying not to cry,” Bey said into the mic as she held back tears. “I’m thankful to be alive, I’m thankful to be on the stage, I’m thankful to look out and see your faces,” she continued. “I’m thankful to be able to provide a safe space for all of y’all. I’m thankful for music and for the ability to heal myself through music, which then heals all of you.”

