Happy birthday, Bey!

We’re back with another collection of BAElien superstars, fashion supernovas, and cosmic cowgirls who delivered intergalactic slayyys with a splash of yeehaw at Queen Bey‘s massively successful Renaissance World Tour.

With over $154 million in overseas earnings and sold out shows through October, the Renaissance World Tour is tracking to surpass The Weeknd‘s ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour ($350 million), Michael Jackson’s ‘Bad’ Tour ($311 million), and Bruno Mars‘ ’24K Magic’ Tour ($305 million) to become the highest-grossing Tour of ALL-TIME.

At this point, the culture-shifting experience is already iconic with an ever-growing list of A-list attendees including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, KeKe Palmer, Kelly Rowland, Gabrielle Union, Jordyn Woods, and many more.

Starry-eyed fans should also expect to join an entire stadium of people in the viral mute challenge that continues to trend across social media .

not this girl literally silenced the girl next to her when Beyoncé asked to be mute pic.twitter.com/PcQApvOxJu — ᴀʀᴛʜ (@arthfobic) August 12, 2023

And by serious, we mean you may be in danger if you’re not mute during that moment of Beyoncé’s anticipated “ENERGY” performance.

THE WAY ALL 3 HEADS TURNED AT THE SAME TIME I'M CRYING😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oCArhXXURm — danny🫧💚² (@captainyonce) August 7, 2023

As of today, Atlanta is the reigning winner of the challenge with Vegas coming in a close second so if you need to practice being mute we highly recommend you do so before the next show.

And to the fans who STILL haven’t experienced the world’s biggest party, you have a month to secure your tickets before the tour wraps up October 1st in Kansas City, Missouri.

What’s your favorite fashion trend from the Renaissance World Tour? Have you experienced the show? If so, how was it? If not, do you plan on attending, at some point? Tell us down below and enjoy another collection of BAElien superstars on the flip.