Tim Weatherspoon gave a heartfelt speech about his “real life chocolate Barbie” Kelly Rowland while presenting her with an award for her undeniable style.

“You have always been my icon, not just in fashion but in all that you do, including raising our sons,” said the proud husband.

Hello Beautiful reports that Kelly was presented with the Fashion Icon of the Year award at Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) Fashion Show & Style Awards.

The Godiva goddess walked the carpet of the 16th annual ceremony in a corseted Ashi Studio gown…

and posed for photos with Harlem Fashion Row founder Brandice Daniel.

She was also celebrated by her husband who presented her with the Fashion Icon Of The Year award during a sweet and punny speech.

“You do it all with style and grace. And, you continue to innovate and inspire,” said Tim Weatherspoon according to Hello Beautiful. “On my flight here, I thought, let me see what your toughest critics are saying. You know all the experts in the comment section. As you all know, that section is not for the faint of heart.” “Forgive me if I don’t get these sayings right, as I am not well-versed in the comment lingo,” he added. “But my assumption is that these are good …. ‘Kelly eats the girls every time. Fire emoji, fire emoji, fire emoji she does not miss. An icon’ …. Whether you are on stage, on a red carpet, or rolling in sweats with Titan and Noah, one thing remains the same: you are beautiful inside and out.”

Adorable!

While accepting her award, Kelly recalled her history with fashion which started with her seeing stylish church parishioners and was amplified when she set trends during her Destiny’s Child days.

“My history with fashion actually started, [with] I’m sure a lot of, you know, Destiny’s child was very country girls, very country girls from Texas talking very loud and we were just very different,” said Rowland. “So they were very reluctant to dress us, they ain’t dress us at all, to be honest. So Tina took matters into her own hands and she dressed us and we learned, I learned then what it was like to start a trend.” “I remember what that felt like the, the pride in it,” she added before noting that she’s currently “having fun with fashion.”

Congratulations, Kelly!