Bossip Video

Different kind of FINE

Ageless stunner Kelly Rowland flexed her platinum face card at the latest Black Excellence Brunch (in partnership with Dove) that brought out a handpicked collection of guests for Sunday fellowship, delicious dining, and well-moisturized vibes in Los Angeles.

The tremendously talented singer/actress was honored with an award and well-deserved flowers while slaying in an elegant Georges Hobeika look at the scenic Serra on Vine.

With A-list guests and lavish decor, the all-white affair continues to shine as one of the most exclusive brunches in Los Angeles that brings together an inspiring room of entertainers, celebrities, executives, influencers, creatives, and impactful professionals from all walks of life.

Notable attendees included Bresha Webb, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Kendall Kyndall, and Iyana Halley who enjoyed an oasis escape featuring a Dove self-care bungalow with massages from Manly Hands, espresso martinis from Baileys, photo activations, thematic cocktails, and more.

Black Excellence Brunch Founder Trell Thomas led a fireside chat with honoree Kelly Rowland who opened up about pivotal career moments while giving attendees an inside look at her evolution of Kelly as a wife, mom, and woman.

“Honoring Kelly Rowland was a no brainer,” said Thomas. “She is the personification of poise, grace and love. She honestly deserves every flower! She is light and is constantly sharing that light with other ppl. I’ve wanted to celebrate her for quite some time now and the stars just aligned for it to happen this Sunday.”

During the fireside chat, Kelly dropped gems on the importance of having a tribe as her close friend actress/comedian Bresha Webb sat on the front row.

She also shared the importance of having a safe space and amazing relationship with her husband and two sons.

“I really enjoyed Kelly’s vulnerability and her ability to share in a way that creates space for you to do the same. I think looking out into the audience and seeing everyone connecting with her was my favorite part. She has the ability to speak to a full room of people but allow each individual to feel like she is speaking directly to them. That’s a gift.”

Check out all of the selects from the event below: