Get your s#!t together!

Be careful what you eat the night before your flight and at the airport. According to ABC7, a Delta flight leaving Atlanta and headed to Barcelona, Spain this past Friday was forced to turn around for a very crappy reason. The 336-passenger flight was only in the air for about two hours when the captain was notified that there was a major issue onboard…

“It’s just a biohazard issue, we had a passenger who had diarrhea all the way through the airplane so they want us to come back to Atlanta,” a DL 194 pilot said to air traffic control.

You read that correctly, diarrhea ALL THE WAY THROUGH THE AIRPLANE. Now, finish vomiting and come back to read the rest of the article.

Said Delta to CNN:

“Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to get our customers to their final destination,” a spokesperson said. “We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.”

When all was said and done, the flight to Barcelona was delayed for eight hours before a successful trip overseas.

Sorry, not sorry. An apology wouldn’t cut it with us. Somebody would have to make our bank app notifications go off. Eckgh.