Kanye West has filed a lawsuit against an Instagram page leaking his unreleased music hoping to identify the person he believes is a previous collaborator.

Ye f/k/a Kanye West has been out of the public eye following his corporate fallouts with Gap and Adidas. Even while on hiatus he is in the studio working on new music. Unfortunately, a lot of his unreleased music is making its way online thanks to a anonymous Instagram account. The Instagram account @DaUnreleasedGod_, which has since been deactivated, has reportedly been having a field day leaking Ye’s music. According to TMZ, Kanye is over it and has filed a lawsuit to see who is behind the leaking.

The lawsuit alleges whoever is behind the account is giving away his trade secrets by posting the music. Filing this lawsuit will allegedly force companies to hand over any information they have on the account. Email addresses, IP locations, and private messages could all help identify the culprit. Furthermore, reportedly Ye believes he has worked with them in the past and they likely signed a non-disclosure to not do this sort of thing.

As far as what’s been leaked it’s alleged 21 songs of Kanye’s were posted on Instagram and 11 by the same person on X, formerly known as Twitter. Those leaks also include reference tracks for other stars such as will.I.am and Rihanna. Reportedly Kanye West is finishing up his next album and a release is imminent so the timing of this lawsuit adds up. Perhaps the real question at hand is what happens once the leaker is identified. We will have to wait and see if that actually happens.