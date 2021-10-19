Bossip Video

Kanye West debuts a new haircut while in Venice, Italy after successfully changing his name to just “Ye.”

Ever since Kanye West has completed his album cycle, he has been on a world tour, flying commercial and popping up while seemingly trying to stay as low-key as possible. Last week, he was spotted in Venice, Italy, where he kept his 2021 mask-wearing streak alive.

Kanye West was across the pond to perform at the star-studded wedding for Tiffany exec Alexandre Arnault. During the reception, he performed a melody of hits from “Runaway” to his latest offerings, liike, “Come To Life.” Even during the wedding, he kept his mask on, sporting an all-black face covering.

While he was overseas, a Los Angeles County judge approved for Kanye to change his name to just “Ye” without a first or last name. In 2018, during an interview with Big Boy, Kanye revealed that “Ye” is the most commonly used word in the bible and simply means “you”.

After the announcement of the name change, Kanye was seen sporting a new, questionable haircut by paparazzi in Sweden, and as the internet reacted, he took to Instagram to debut the new look.

Many have suggested if you look at the cut, you can see the his name ‘Ye’ spelled out, but, to be honest, we’re not sure if that’s true. Either way, Kanye seems to be having the time of his life and the haircut is mostly an after thought as his latest halloween inspired masks are getting all the shine while he is out and about.

Take a look below to see a glimpse of the masks Ye has been rocking as of late.