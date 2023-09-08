Bossip Video

Las Vegas rapper Biggest Finn4800 was arrested on murder charges after allegedly bragging about the murder in his latest song “Fade Free.”

Time after time rappers are arrested thanks to their lyrics being used as evidence. While we could spend all day discussing how that’s unfair, we digress and rappers should know that they’re at risk for this happening.

Las Vegas rapper Biggest Finn4800 is the latest victim of these unfair techniques but for a shocking reason.

Fox 5 Vegas reports that the rapper was arrested on murder charges thanks to his latest single “Fade Free” which police say includes an admission of guilt. Authorities allege that in the song, Finn4800 brags about murdering a man named Randall Wallace who was killed by a gunshot wound to the head. The shooting in question happened Sept. 18, 2021, but the song wasn’t released until weeks ago.

“Brought it with that fire, hear that ‘ah’, see your body twitching,” rapped Biggest Finn4800. “Parked the car, doubled back on feet, the smartest way to slide,” he continued which is also what police also claim correlates with what they know about the murder. “I be the reason why he’s dead, we still taunt him when he die, not the reason he’s dead, so celebrate the reason why his momma cry,” he rapped later in the song.

While that could be just fictional storytelling police say the name of the song “Fade Free” is a play on a nickname the victim went by. Fox5 adds that police believe the lyrics include aspects of the crime never released to the public. Witnesses also identified Finn4800, real name Kenjuan McDaniel, as the shooter after the song was released.

McDaniels is currently behind bars on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and violation of probation. He is being held without bail.