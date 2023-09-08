Bossip Video

Shedeur SZN

Heisman hopeful Shedeur Sanders is entering his superstar era as a member of Beats By Dre‘s inaugural “Beats Elite” class featuring an eclectic roster of college football stars making power moves on and off the field.

Sanders, who skyrocketed to college football stardom in his first game as Colorado Buffaloes QB, signed a lucrative NIL deal to become the brand’s first collegiate ambassador.

“I remember getting my first pair of Beats, so this feels full circle,” said Sanders in a statement. “I’m excited to be part of a brand that inspires and represents the culture in a positive way; and that’s exactly what I want to do with my career. It’s an honor to be the first college athlete on their roster, and I couldn’t have imagined a better partnership.”

Other members of the class include Heisman-winning USC QB Caleb Williams, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, Clemson QB Cade Klubnik, Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei, LSU QB Jayden Daniels, Michigan QB JJ McCarthy, Tennessee QB Joe Milton, Florida State QB Jordan Travis, Alabama QB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Georgia DB Malaki Starks, Washington QB Michael Penix, Penn State RB Nick Singleton, Texas QB Quinn Ewers, and Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman.

This year’s class was curated based on leadership, character, and the players’ overall commitment to excellence in their craft, per a press release.

To commemorate the launch, Beats released a short film featuring Mike WiLL Made-It and Lil Uzi Vert‘s new single “Blood Moon.” Check it out below:





The Beats Elite roster will expand in the future to highlight additional sports with athletes appearing across various marketing campaigns while wearing custom products.