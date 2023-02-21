Chlöe Teases Upcoming Single In New Beats By Dre Campaign
Baddie Business: Chlöe Bailey Teases Upcoming Single ‘Body Do’ In New Beats By Dre Campaign
Baddie business
After sending social media into a frenzy with her Chris Brown collab announcement, a seemingly unbothered Chlöe Bailey teased upcoming hip-mover ‘Body Do’ in her new Beats By Dre ‘LOCK IN. WORK OUT’ campaign.
Showing off the incredible secure fit and versatility of Beats Fit Pro, Chlöe can be seen taking the earbuds through its paces in the electric video you can view below.
“Whether I’m getting ready for a big performance or simply doing my daily workout to maintain a healthy mind and body, I love the versatility of Beats Fit Pro,” she said. “It is literally an everyday essential for me. I use it to power my workouts or even in my daily routine when I want to block out the noise.”
Since its initial launch in November 2021, Beats Fit Pro has seen quick success as Beats’ best-selling fitness earbuds that will now be available in three striking new colors: Coral Pink, Volt Yellow, and Tidal Blue beginning Thursday, February 23.
Her latest campaign comes as she’s prepping the release of long-awaited debut album In Pieces that will hopefully silence her growing legion of haters.
“It’s everything that I’ve been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can’t do it — all of those things have gone into the music,” she said about the buzzy project in an interview with Billboard.
“The album is me picking myself up and talking myself out of any little place or space that the world has tried to put me in, that people and personal relationships have tried to put me in, and even [doing that to] myself. It’s me breaking free.”
