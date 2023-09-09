Bossip Video

VH1’s hit franchise, Basketball Wives, is taking its talents back to Florida and just announced the cast for the new series, Basketball Wives: Orlando.

According to the press release, the Basketball Wives franchise will return with an all-new Orlando-set spinoff in just a few months’ time. The spinoff will feature Ashley Snell, Danielle Miller, Lyndzie Marble, Mackenzie Hyatt, Mehgan James, Morgan Bledsoe, Mulan Hernandez, Nique Brown, and Nikki Nicole.

VH1 has not officially announced a premiere date, but the series is set to return sometime “this fall.”

“The inaugural season takes a fresh look at how the women of the Orlando basketball scene navigate the competitive world of sports,” reads the release. “Audiences will also see just how taxing this life can be, along with the people who have to experience it on a daily basis.”

This isn’t the first time Basketball Wives fans heard about a spinoff season. News of the new series and cast started circulating a few months back. The original series launched in Miami, Florida, in 2010, running for five seasons until 2013.

The cast then transitioned to LA and premiered in 2011, running for five seasons until VH1 announced in 2017 that the original series would be revived and relocated to Los Angeles, therefore combining the two shows into just Basketball Wives.

OG cast member Mehgan James will lead the new cast of ladies, as she appeared on the LA version back in Season 4. She most recently completed filming on Season 11 and will also return later this year.

Take a look at the cast below and let us know who you’re most excited to watch this season!

Ashley Snell

Danielle Miller

Lyndzie Marble

Mackenzie Hyatt

Mehgan James

Morgan Bledsoe

Mulan Hernandez

Nique Brown

Nikki Nicole

Will you be watching Basketball Wives: Orlando? What do you think of the cast?