The super spicy Basketball Wives season 10 will be hosted by a songstress and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive look at what you can expect!

The reunion that airs next Monday, May 8, at 8 pm ET/PT on VH1 is hosted by Tamar Braxton who sits with the women to get down to the nitty-gritty.

All of the ladies are in attendance, except for Duffey who joins virtually, and not everyone’s happy to be there.

Brandi is looking forward to closing this chapter in her life and a frustrated Jackie tells the women that if they don’t want to share this platform with her, maybe it isn’t the place for them.

Meanwhile, Jennifer brings receipts and Tamar can’t believe her eyes.

“Y’all petty!” says the songstress.

Elsewhere in the reunion, we’ll see an unexpected confrontation and Jennifer reminding the ladies that she’s a true O.G.

“If it wasn’t for me, nobody would be sitting on this couch,” says Jennifer while the ladies look confused.

Take an exclusive look below!

The spicy Basketball Wives season 10 reunion airs next Monday, May 8, at 8 pm ET/PT.

“Basketball Wives” is produced by Truly Original and Shed Media. From Truly Original the executive producers are Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Julie “Bob” Lombardi, Yessica Garcia and Katie Sole. Shaunie Henderson also serves as an executive producer. For VH1, Jennifer Aguirre, Paula Aranda and Kenny Loeliger-Myers serve as executive producers with Angela Liao as Executive in Charge of Production.

