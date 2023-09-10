Bossip Video

Shedeur Sanders didn’t hold back after defeating Nebraska in Colorado’s home debut, calling out head coach Matt Rhule’s disrespect.

Yesterday the “we’ll see next week” detractors praying on Colorado’s downfall were silenced yet again. Shedeur Sanders led Colorado to a 36-14 win over Nebraska. All week Deion Sanders was seen on social media calling this game personal. Before half-time, it seemed Nebraska was on the road to victory but nothing quite energizes a team like a Deion half-time speech.

When the game ended commentator Joel Klatt noticeably dropped a line claiming Deion wouldn’t cross the field for a handshake with Rhule. The reasoning was placed on his injured foot that had been bothering him. Every football fan watching instantly knew there was more to that story but solid job by Joel for looking out for Prime. We know how the narrative would have gone had he not said that.

However, Rhule ran across the field to greet Deion instead.

According to the NYPost, the reason the game was personal was due to Nebraska’s head coach Matt Rhule and what the Sanders family calls “extreme disrespect”.

“It was extremely personal, you go out there and warm up and you’ve got the head coach from the other team standing in the middle of the Buff,” Sanders said after the game. “It’s OK if a couple of players do it, it’s fine, just enjoy the scenery. But when you’ve got the whole team trying to disrespect it, I’m not going for that at all. I went in there and disrupted it. “The Buffaloes mean a lot to me — personally — and that’s what I was saying in pregame. And that’s when I knew it was extreme disrespect. The coach said a lot of things about my pops, about the program. I don’t respect that because you’re hating on another man. … All respect was gone for them and their program.” “The respect level ain’t there because he disrespected us first.”

Earlier in the season Matt Rhule was very opinionated on Deion using the transfer portal to re-build Colorado. Which in all honesty is what every coach should do but they aren’t a walking legend like Deion, so they can’t. Additionally, Rhule tried to meet with his team on Colorado’s symbol in the middle of the field. Of Course, Rhule will act like he didn’t mean any harm but Shedeur knows what he was doing. However, that’s the past and all eyes are on Colorado’s next tests against Oregon and then USC on Sept 30th. Next week’s game against Colorado State should be a breeze for Prime and Co.