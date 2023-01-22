Bossip Video

Storm Reid is currently on a promotional tour for her latest film Missing which flips the script on 2018’s Searching. And while doing press for the film, she’s speaking on her man, her man, her man—who just so happens to be the son of Deion Sanders.

Most recently Reid dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live and during the interview, she revealed that she’s working on various products while still enrolled at USC.

At one point during the sitdown, Kimmel also asked Reid how she plans to handle the upcoming USC and Colorado game next season considering that her boyfriend Shedeur Sanders is now QB1 for Colorado.

Reid made sure to let everyone know that she’ll be supporting her man on game day.

“They’re doing an amazing thing, Shedeur‘s playing ball and Mr Deion is an incredible person, incredible coach, and Shedeur‘s just a really nice kid and I’m glad,” she said. “I do [watch all of his games], whether I’m there or not, I do support, and I’m just glad to have him as a friend, as a confidant, to be able to support him. He supports me. It’s fun,” she added. “[The game against each other is] at our stadium. I will be for sure in the student section or wherever I am, rooting for the Buffaloes,” Storm dished. “Oh absolutely, wearing [his] number and everything.”

Reid supported Sanders as much as possible while he was playing at Jackson State and she’s clearly chosen her side heading into the 2023 season.