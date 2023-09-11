Bossip Video

Eddie Murphy‘s son Myles Murphy married the mother of his child, Carly Fink, in a private wedding.

The Murphy family got even bigger after Eddie’s son, with ex-wife Nicole Murphy, tied the knot to his longtime love. According to People, the happy couple said “I do” in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Carly walked down the aisle in a stunning Enzoani bridal gown with a white lace bodice and matching fishtail train. The 30-year-old writer wore a Dion Julian Lattimore tuxedo for Knotstandard.

The groom’s famous parents were beaming with pride in pictures of the wedding party. Myles is one of the five children Eddie and Nicole share. He has ten children altogether.

Nicole’s Instagram Stories captured an inside look at the stunning wedding and reception videos, the first dance with Evie, Myles cutting the cake, and more. The ultra-fine glam-ma also posted a carousel of the blended family getting ready for the big day. “One big happy family,” she captioned it.

The lovebirds have been together for more than a decade. In 2019, Carly gave birth to their daughter Evie, Eddie’s first grandchild.

In July of last year, Myles put a ring on it. While the family was on a boat ride, Myles popped the question as little Evie watched the touching moment. Carly shared a video of the proposal and a series of pictures showing off her oval cut ring on Instagram. “Forever my love,” she captioned the clip.

Myles keeps a low profile in public, but Carly documents their love story on her page. In November, she gushed about her soon-to-be husband for his birthday.

“30🎈Myles, the love Evie & I have for you is infinite! I am SO proud of you always. God will continue to bless you & our whole family with health, happiness, success & blessings. I love you my FIANCÉ & I can’t wait to marry you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY!” Carly wrote.

Congratulations to the happy couple, Myles Murphy and Carly Fink!