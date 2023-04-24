Bossip Video

Fifty-FINE

All eyes were on undisputed knockout Nicole Murphy who stunned at the star-studded Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. ‘King’ Ryan Garcia fight this past weekend in Vegas.

The ageless stunner commanded the carpet while reminding everyone that she’s still very FINE at the buzzy event that brought out Dr. J, Lil Jon, Teyana Taylor, Allen Iverson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Damian Lillard, Judge Mathis, DeMarcus Cousins, Chance The Rapper, and many more.

Other notable attendees included seemingly re-boo’d up couple Ashanti and Nelly who sent social media into a frenzy after being spotted holding hands at the fight.

The longtime somethingship between the two stars has always existed somewhere between ‘we go together’ and ‘it’s complicated’ as the two have played it cool when asked whether they’re actually dating or just friends.

Back in 2005, Ashanti confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Nelly “went out” but maintained they were “not boyfriend and girlfriend.” Interestingly, she teased that an engagement was “definitely in the future’ just three years later.

In 2013, she laughed off questions about her ex-boo thang in a Hot 97 interview, jokingly asking, “who said we had a relationship?”

Fast-forward a year later to Ashanti admitting that Nelly was her first real love in an interview with Sway in the Morning, later telling Hot 97 that there was “no beef” between the two.

Just a few months ago, you may recall Ashanti joining the rapper on stage during Power 98.3 and 96.1’s Under the Mistletoe concert where they danced and grinded to their 2008 hit, “Body On Me.”

Shortly after that performance, the ‘Rain On Me’ singer stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, saying she was shocked by the number of fans who responded to the performance with pleas for them to get back together.

“My reaction was wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that,” she said. “What I will say is we’re in a better place.”

When Cohen followed up by asking whether that meant they wouldn’t be getting back together, Ashanti struggled to respond, telling the host, “I mean, I don’t…” before making a series of exasperated sounds.

Most recently, Nelly and Ashanti were seen performing at Las Vegas’ Tao Beach Club and it’s clear that, well, you know.

Do you think 'Shanti and Nelly will ever get married? Tell us down below