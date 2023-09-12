Bossip Video

We don’t care how old this kid is, make an example out of him!

Yesterday, BOSSIP reported on what should be considered a hate crime despite authorities reluctance to label it as such. Two teenaged white boys in Chatham, Massachusetts attempted to drown a Black teenager after calling him the n-word and “George Floyd”. The main “alleged” culprit was charged with attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. Initially, the child’s name was protected, that time has ended…

According to CBSNews, 14-year-old John Sheeran has been released on bail, publicly named, and remanded to house wrist with an ankle monitor for the aforementioned crimes. He is being charged as a Youthful Offender which means his trial will be open to the public and can be sentenced as an adult if he is convicted.

He better be convicted.

Here’s what the Black child said in his statement to police via NBCNews:

The victim also wrote in his statement that the other juvenile “started laughing and called me George Floyd, obviously making fun of me and showing NO remorse.”

He continued:

Water went into my mouth and my nose and I could not breathe,” the victim said in a written statement to police. “So I shouted out that I can’t breathe over and over and tried to get his hand off me.”

This kid is a piece of s#!t and we’d bet good American currency that he learned that trash behavior from his trash parents. Lock his lil’ a** up and