Summertime is coming to an end and a Hollywood superstar and producer created a safe space for fans to let loose and end the summer with a bang!

Marsai Martin’s Sai Summer Cookout recently took place in Atlanta, GA, and included food, beverages, Black-owned business vendors, colorful branded picnic areas, a bull riding experience, games, contests and so much more.

Vendors in attendance for the affair included Armani Posh Candles, ATL Ice Truck, The Cereal Lab, and Made With Love Hair.

Marsai often referred to her cookout as “a party with a purpose” and as BOSSIP personally witnessed, she meant just that.

Ahead of the celebration, Martin’s philanthropic organization, Marsai’s Way, put out a call for submissions via social media for Black-owned businesses to participate in their vendor marketplace.

One of the many students in attendance was Bunker Hill Community College student Kiki who traveled down to ATL to take part in Marsai’s extravagant celebration.

“It was so important for me to attend this event because not everyone got invited and I felt like if I didn’t go I’d constantly be wondering what I missed,” Kiki who previously transferred from Lincoln University told BOSSIP. “I’m an up and coming content creator and I loved the idea of being in a space with people that look like me and people I could connect with,” she added. “Everywhere we go is a chance to network and make new connections so I thought the Sai Summer Cookout would be the best place to do that.”

She spoke about events like the Sai Summer Cookout being a safe space for the next generation coming up.

“Safe spaces and events like these mean a lot to my generation because we don’t have to worry about our safety and it felt like a judgment free zone because we were all in the same boat; We didn’t know what to expect and a lot of people didn’t have anyone they knew there so it made it more fun.”

The theme for this year’s cookout was “Rep Your School 90’s – 2000’s” and the attendees did not disappoint! College-age students, influences, and local celebrities enjoyed dance battles, soul train lines, card games, and life-size Connect Four at Marsai Martin’s bash.

Students from local schools such as Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, SCAD, and Georgia State University were in attendance as well as students from Howard University, Lincoln University, Tennessee State University, and USC.

The cookout was hosted by Marsai alongside radio/TV personality, Fly Guy DC while sounds were provided by Go Crazy Tonee, Dj Whit It, and DJ Ill Wink.

During the part, lucky winners took home One Music Fest Tickets, sneakers, a PS5, and an Xbox gaming console.

Not only that but Marsai’s friends/ fellow Hollywood stars Quvenzhané Wallis and Isaiah Hill from Apple TV+’s Swagger were also in attendance.

Marsai’s purpose is to make a difference in the lives of people of her generation who want to create and thrive in this life and her cookout definitely exceeded those expectations.

Fans and students all over are already excited and ready for “Sai’s Summer Cookout: Chapter 2” coming summer of 2024.