We’re loving keeping up with all our favorite celebrities at New York Fashion Week!
One of our favorite Black designers Sergio Hudson showed his 12th collection on Sunday, bringing out Marsai Martin, Coco Jones, La La Anthony and more to watch from the front row.
We love all the bright colors in the audience. Jordyn Woods got the pink memo for sure.
Actresses Karen Pittman, Danielle Brooks, Susan Kelechi Watson and Yvonne Orji posed for photos.
P-Valley star Shannon Thornton showed off her stunning figure in an all-black sheer look.
We’re loving the front row vibes from young fashionista Aria De Chicchis and actresses Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Kiersey Clemons. Cute right?
Gizelle Bryant also went for a nice pop of color with an orange strapless column dress.
Ella Mai was spotted sitting with the TV queens Karen Pittman, Quinta Brunson, Susan Kelechi Watson and Yvonne Orji
Power Book III: Raising Kanan star Patina Miller showed out in a strapless tweed minidress.
