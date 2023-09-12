Bossip Video

We’re loving keeping up with all our favorite celebrities at New York Fashion Week!

Sergio Hudson - Front Row & Backstage - New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

One of our favorite Black designers Sergio Hudson showed his 12th collection on Sunday, bringing out Marsai Martin, Coco Jones, La La Anthony and more to watch from the front row.

Sergio Hudson Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show - Front Row

Source: WWD / Getty

We love all the bright colors in the audience. Jordyn Woods got the pink memo for sure.

Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Runway Show

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Actresses Karen Pittman, Danielle Brooks, Susan Kelechi Watson and Yvonne Orji posed for photos.

Sergio Hudson Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show - Front Row

Source: WWD / Getty

P-Valley star Shannon Thornton showed off her stunning figure in an all-black sheer look.

Sergio Hudson Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show - Front Row

Source: WWD / Getty

We’re loving the front row vibes from young fashionista Aria De Chicchis and actresses Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Kiersey Clemons. Cute right?

Sergio Hudson Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show - Front Row

Source: WWD / Getty

Gizelle Bryant also went for a nice pop of color with an orange strapless column dress.

Sergio Hudson Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show - Front Row

Source: WWD / Getty

Ella Mai was spotted sitting with the TV queens Karen Pittman, Quinta Brunson, Susan Kelechi Watson and Yvonne Orji

Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Runway Show

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Power Book III: Raising Kanan star Patina Miller showed out in a strapless tweed minidress.

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Seen on the Scene
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.