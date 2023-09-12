This past weekend, award-winning singer and actress Janelle Monáe performed her highly anticipated North American Age of Pleasure Tour featuring special guests Jidenna, Flyana Boss, and Nana Kwabena in her hometown, Kansas City.
Monáe thrilled the audience with songs from her latest album Age of Pleasure which released June 9, including “Haute,” “Phenomenal,” and No. 1 track on Billboard’s Adult R&B “Lipstick Lover”, along with her classic hits such as fan-favorite “Float.”
The Age of Pleasure Tour made a stop Monday, September 11th, at Armory in Minneapolis, MN, and will continue making waves across the North America in Boston, Montreal, New York City, Nashville, Dallas, and more before concluding at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA on October 18 with support from Jidenna, Flyana Boss, Dreamer Isioma, and Nana Kwabena in select cities.
UPCOMING AGE OF PLEASURE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
Mon Sep 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
Wed Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Thu Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Fri Sep 15 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium
Sun Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Wed Sep 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus
Thu Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Fri Sep 22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Sun Sep 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*
Tue Sep 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Thu Sep 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
Mon Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 03 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Wed Oct 04 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
Fri Oct 06 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta
Sat Oct 07 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
Mon Oct 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Tue Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Wed Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Sun Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Tue Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Wed Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
*non-Live Nation date
