Bossip Video

This past weekend, award-winning singer and actress Janelle Monáe performed her highly anticipated North American Age of Pleasure Tour featuring special guests Jidenna, Flyana Boss, and Nana Kwabena in her hometown, Kansas City.

Monáe thrilled the audience with songs from her latest album Age of Pleasure which released June 9, including “Haute,” “Phenomenal,” and No. 1 track on Billboard’s Adult R&B “Lipstick Lover”, along with her classic hits such as fan-favorite “Float.”

The Age of Pleasure Tour made a stop Monday, September 11th, at Armory in Minneapolis, MN, and will continue making waves across the North America in Boston, Montreal, New York City, Nashville, Dallas, and more before concluding at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA on October 18 with support from Jidenna, Flyana Boss, Dreamer Isioma, and Nana Kwabena in select cities.

For more information on the tour and for tickets, please visit Ticketmaster.com.

UPCOMING AGE OF PLEASURE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Mon Sep 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Wed Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Thu Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Fri Sep 15 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

Sun Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Wed Sep 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus

Thu Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Fri Sep 22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Sun Sep 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

Tue Sep 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Mon Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 03 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Wed Oct 04 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Oct 06 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta

Sat Oct 07 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

Mon Oct 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Wed Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sun Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

*non-Live Nation date

Check out more photos from Saturday’s show when you continue.