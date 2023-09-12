Bossip Video

Terell Ephoron a.k.a. A$AP Relli has sued A$AP Rocky and his attorney for defamation regarding an alleged 2021 shooting.

This comes almost two years after A$AP Rocky was accused of shooting Relli after a heated dispute in Los Angeles.

Rolling Stone reports that Relli alleges that Rocky and his defense attorney Joe Tacopina used the media to launch a damaging media campaign against him to portray him as a liar who was trying to extort Rocky for money.

Play

Last August, Rocky pleaded not guilty to the criminal allegations brought forth from the alleged shooting and Tacopina issued a statement to TMZ, calling the lawsuit a “publicity stunt.”

“This is actually nothing more than a publicity stunt which is going to backfire badly. I more than welcome this lawsuit especially because the resolution of the criminal case has not happened yet. This opens up this extortionist to depositions under oath now before the resolution of the criminal case. It will expose the fraud he committed and unfortunately for his lawyers, it will cause them to be responsible for legal fees in this case. They don’t know the facts of this case or the actions taken by their client. But, I will be more than happy to educate them.”

Play

After Tacopina’s press appearances, A$AP Relli claims he began receiving death threats and ridicule from A$AP fans. Relli is reportedly seeking unspecified damages.