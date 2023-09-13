Bossip Video

The son of a super mogul is reflecting on his dad’s big night at the VMAs. “It’s the greatest feeling ever when you get to celebrate with your family,” the actor told BOSSIP.

On Tuesday, Diddy was awarded the Global Icon Award and walked the carpet with his family including his twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, daughter Chance, 17, and sons King, 25, and Justin Dior, 29.

Diddy who donned Dolce and Gabanna for the night also received four VMAs nominations: Best R&B and Best Collaboration for his “Creepin (Remix)” with Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage, Best Collaboration and Best Hip-Hop for his track “Gotta Move On” with Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, and Yung Miami.

And while Diddy had to be happy about being recognized by MTV, his oldest son, Quincy Brown, was ecstatic about the win and the epic night in general.

“It’s the greatest feeling ever when you get to celebrate with your family,” the actor, 31, told BOSSIP. “Especially on platforms like these, I think VMAs have been a part of my life, my whole life. So I feel like this is one of those [moments] where we hit that finish line, but then you restart again. This is one of those, so I’m blessed,” he added.

Diddy Performs Medley Of His Hits Before Accepting The Global Icon Award

Before accepting his Global Icon Award, Diddy ran through his catalog of hits including “I’ll Be Missing You”, “All About The Benjamins”, “All About The Benjamins” and “Mo Money Mo Problems.”

He was backed by his son King Combs for a number of the tracks….

and at one point brought his “Shawty Wop” Yung Miami to perform “Gotta Move On (Queens Remix)”…

and Keyshia Cole for “Last Night.”

He then accepted his award while flanked by his kids and detailed how he went from having NFL dreams to becoming a Bad Boy mogul.

“This is a dream come true for me,” said Diddy. “I grew up watching MTV like, ‘Man, I wish one day I could be up there. “And, you know, I started out as a paper boy, y’all. I didn’t know I was going to be here. Started out as a paper boy at 12. And then I was going to be an NFL football player for the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

He continued,

“The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t notice, but I planned on being a football player, and my leg got broke the last year. Then I got depressed and I would be in the clubs dancing in New York doing my Diddy bop, and then people would see me and they would cast me for videos. And that’s how I fell in love with the music industry.”

He then thanked God for changing the course of his life and allowing him to be where he is today.

“Sometimes we get hit with those hard things; as I said, I thought I was going to be playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers,” he said. “But God made another choice. And I thank God for this choice that he made for me to be able to touch you with my music, give you a good time, make you dance, make you feel good. That’s the only intention.”

Congratulations to Diddy!