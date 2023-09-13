Bossip Video

If there’s one thing we can always count on at the VMAs, it’s drama between an unexpected pairing of celebrities.

During Tuesday night’s show, one of the most highly-anticipated appearances was from Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, who performed their new collaboration, “Bongos.”

But, their performance didn’t come without controversy–though the chatter has nothing to do with what the duo actually did on stage. Either before or after she took the stage with Cardi B, a clip from MTV’s backstage live feed showed Meg seemingly arguing with Justin Timberlake, who took the stage to reunite with his NSYNC bandmates during the show.

While backstage surrounded by people, the rapper can be seen getting her glam touched up while the members of the boy band pass her by. Timberlake smiles as he leans in to say something to her, but when Megan responds, she points her finger at the singer and then turns away, looking visibly agitated. Another member of NSYNC, Joey Fatone, also goes on to say something.

A clip of this interaction made its way online, and fans immediately started to wonder what Justin Timberlake said that had Megan so upset. But, while the footage suggested there was a serious altercation a backstage source who witnessed the exchange tells Variety there was “zero fight.”

Instead, the source suggests that Thee Stallion’s upset demeanor was all in jest, upset that she wasn’t able to get a longer interaction with the musician.

“He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said ‘No, no this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper,'” the source says of their short conversation. “It was very cute.” A second eyewitness source added, “Meg loves Justin. She was saying “No, no, no, we’ve never met before. It was their first time meeting and she was excited.”

In case that wasn’t enough evidence that Meg and Justin are all good, the “Sweetest Pie” rapper posted a playful TikTok with the singer this morning. She put music over the video, so we can’t hear what the pair are saying, but it’s clear from their huge smiles and laughs that there’s absolutely no beef there.

“I just talk with my hands lol 💁🏽‍♀️see ya next time,” she wrote in her caption, explaining why she might have looked upset.

