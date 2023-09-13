Bossip Video

It’s only right that Baileys was a sponsor of Sunday’s 3.1 Phillip Lim show — we know you see these chocolate beauties!

Celebrating his return to the runway after four years, 3.1 Phillip Lim gave show attendees a glimpse of what to expect next year on his 20-year anniversary of being a trendsetter and groundbreaking designer, sitting front row were it girls, Coco Jones, Jeannie Mai, Karreuche Tran, Teyana Taylor and Kimora Lee Simmons who wore an exclusive Phillip Lim piece.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Elaine Welteroth were also seen on the scene at Sunday’s 3.1 Phillip Lim Celebrates Spring 2024 Collection Fashion Show presented by Baileys Chocolate Liqueur.

One of our favorite things about fashion week is the number of stylish celebs all in one place.

Tinashe took a break from promoting her new album to take in the show.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins kicked it with Prabal Gurung and Ezra William.

Nicky and Kathy Hilton were also in the building.

Y’all already know Kimora had to have the exclusive new new. You like it?

Congrats to Phillip Lim on a very successful return to the runway. Cheers to 20 years!