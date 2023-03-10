Bossip Video

On Thursday, ESSENCE hosted its 16th annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards and a bevy of beauties sizzled and slayed on the carpet.

Heralded as one of Hollywood’s most highly coveted events during awards season, ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood recognizes the extraordinary achievements of the industry’s most inspiring Black women who are helping diverse Black stories to be told, and the publication marked this momentous occasion by highlighting “The Black Cinematic Universe.”

Hosted by Boris Kodjoe, the star-studded affair will be aired as a virtual experience on Monday, March 13, from 4pm PT/ 7pm ET on ESSENCEStudios.com and ESSENCE.com.

This year’s celebration took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza and all of your faves were in attendance including this year’s honorees.

Director/screenwriter Gina Prince-Bythewood walked the carpet before accepting her award from her The Woman King lead Viola Davis…

President of Onyx Collective Tara Duncan brought it in black…

actress Danielle Deadwyler (Till) wore a chic suit…

actress Dominique Thorne (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) opted for all-white…

and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) of course brought her personality and grace to the carpet.

The aforementioned gorgeous girls were joined by fellow style standouts like Naturi Naughton who highlighted her baby bump in a purple Jayde E. Cotoure set…

Quinta Brunson who presented Sheryl Lee Ralph with her award while wearing a Greta Constantine gown…

a short haircut rocking Karrueche Tran…

Marsai Martin…

Harlem hotties Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, and Shoniqua Shandai….

Amber Riley…

Teyana Taylor…

Loni Love…

Kandi…

Snowfall stars Gail Bean and Angela Lewis…

journalists Gia Peppers and Francesca Amiker…

Storm Reid…

Tia and Tamera Mowry…

 

Skai Jackson…

 

Elise Neal…

Yaya DaCosta

P-Valley’s Brandee Evans…

Laura Harrier…

Patina Miller…

Holly Robinson Peete…

Niecy Nash…

Dominique Fishback…

KJ Smith And Skyh Alvester Black…

Yara Shahidi…

ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga…

Amirah Vann…

Reasonable Doubt star Emayatzy Corinealdi…

Yandy Smith-Harris…

Bianca Lawson…

 

Devale and Khadeen Ellis…

 

Rayan Destiny and Keith Powers…

Derrick Hayes and Pinky Cole…

 

Paige Hurd…

and Chloe Bailey who brought the house down and posed backstage with Viola Davis.

Not to be outdone, some fellas rolled solo and brought their finest fashion to ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood.

Spotted was Larenz Tate…

Bel-Air star Adrian Holmes…

DeVon Franklin…

Daniel Kaluuya…
J. Alphonse Nicholson…

and Ryan Coogler.

Whose 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood look was your fave?

 

