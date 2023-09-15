Bossip Video

Deion Sanders has responded to Colorado State Coach Jay Norvell questioning his manners, once again. “It’s personal,” said Coach Prime.

Last week Deion Sanders and his Colorado football players stomped out Nebraska after taking disrespect from the team and their head coach personally.

You would think that would teach other coaches to keep their comments to themselves, but apparently, it did not.

Ahead of this weekend’s “Rocky Mountain Showdown” with Colorado State, CSU head coach Jay Norvell decided to shade Deion Sanders’ manners and question his upbringing.

“I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder,” said Norvel on his weekly YouTube show. “I told them, I took my hat off and I took my glasses off. I said when I talk to grown ups, I take my hat off and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me. (Colorado’s) not going to like us no matter what we say or do.”

According to Sports Illustrated, Sanders sat down with Buffs play-by-play announcer Mark Johnson to respond to Norvell.

“I’m not going to get in front of you and change who I am just because you’re here,” said Sanders. I don’t do that. I’m consistent with who I am.” He went on to say, “I’m a grown man. I’m supposed to wear what I’m not supposed to wear.”

Coach Prime didn’t stop there, he brought the cameras out to practice and hyped his team with news of the disrespect.

Colorado State is currently 0-1 after a 26-point blowout loss in week 1 to Washington so Coach Norvell might want to watch his words.