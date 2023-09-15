Bossip Video

Tinder and Saweetie have launched the “Swipe-Off” Challenge and one lucky college will win a free concert from the Icy Girl.

With the college football season in full swing, campus life is more jumping than at any other time of the year. With that in mind, Tinder is looking to capitalize on the fun with a new challenge featuring Saweetie. The dating app has picked the Icy Girl to launch its “Swipe-Off™” college challenge.

A press release reports that Tinder sees the biggest influx of 18-year-old student sign-ups during orientations and many use the app to find friends and make connections.

With that in mind, the challenge encourages them to “tap in” to all the possibilities college life has to offer when meeting new people.

The challenge which runs until October 6, will calculate every school’s swipes and crown one winner to receive a free Saweetie concert. The contest is open to select colleges and universities enrolled in Tinder U, the in-app feature that lets collegiate users connect with people only within their school.

“Whether they were a fling, a friend, or something more serious, the people I met at USC are what made my time there a blast,” said Saweeti in a statement about the challenge. “I’m excited to partner with Tinder in encouraging today’s college students to ‘tap in’ to the possibilities that come from meeting new people.”

College kids, are you swiping with Saweetie?