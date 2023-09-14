Baddd to the bone!

Social media is buzzing over the 2023 MTV VMAs that gave us star-powered shenanigans, big booty “Bongos” courtesy of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, and Saweetie‘s now-infamous bonecessories on her Flintstones-inspired Area FW23 Couture dress.

The trending stunner stepped outside the box with the daring lewk that stirred up very mixed reactions while she co-hosted the VMAs pre-show.

WHY Saweetie rocked pink bonecessories instead of literally anything else, only she knows, but they sparked hilarious reactions across the internet.

This questionable fashion choice comes after the “My Type” rapper stunned in multiple lewks at this year’s New York Fashion Week which brought out everybody and their stylish mama.

One of her buzziest looks was designed by LaQuan Smith who presented his Spring/Summer 2024 collection at a star-studded runway show at Lower East Side venue Skylight at Essex Crossing.

The collection featured baaawdy-baring cut-outs, mesh bodysuits, and futuristic metallics worn by models who set the runway ablaze.

Spotted at the show were a slew of stunners including Mary J, Blige, Summer Walker, and Saweetie who told WWD that she’s been a longtime admirer of Smith’s work.

“I like that he takes risks,” said the rapper while donning one of Smith’s signature sequined gowns. “I feel like his personality matches the clothes, so it always feels super authentic.”

Other notable guests included Babyface, Fabolous, Laverne Cox, Leyna Bloom, Quinta Brunson, Yvonne Orji, and model Coco Rocha.