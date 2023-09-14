Baddd to the bone!
Social media is buzzing over the 2023 MTV VMAs that gave us star-powered shenanigans, big booty “Bongos” courtesy of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, and Saweetie‘s now-infamous bonecessories on her Flintstones-inspired Area FW23 Couture dress.
The trending stunner stepped outside the box with the daring lewk that stirred up very mixed reactions while she co-hosted the VMAs pre-show.
WHY Saweetie rocked pink bonecessories instead of literally anything else, only she knows, but they sparked hilarious reactions across the internet.
“Girl we going to Bedrock?” pic.twitter.com/CfOweYTUXs
— The Moment. (@itsKARY_) September 12, 2023
This questionable fashion choice comes after the “My Type” rapper stunned in multiple lewks at this year’s New York Fashion Week which brought out everybody and their stylish mama.
One of her buzziest looks was designed by LaQuan Smith who presented his Spring/Summer 2024 collection at a star-studded runway show at Lower East Side venue Skylight at Essex Crossing.
The collection featured baaawdy-baring cut-outs, mesh bodysuits, and futuristic metallics worn by models who set the runway ablaze.
Spotted at the show were a slew of stunners including Mary J, Blige, Summer Walker, and Saweetie who told WWD that she’s been a longtime admirer of Smith’s work.
“I like that he takes risks,” said the rapper while donning one of Smith’s signature sequined gowns. “I feel like his personality matches the clothes, so it always feels super authentic.”
Other notable guests included Babyface, Fabolous, Laverne Cox, Leyna Bloom, Quinta Brunson, Yvonne Orji, and model Coco Rocha.
What would you rank Saweetie’s bone dress from 1-10? Tell us down below and peep the
“Girl we going to Bedrock?” pic.twitter.com/CfOweYTUXs
— The Moment. (@itsKARY_) September 12, 2023
Saweetie got a bone to pick witchu hoes @saweetie pic.twitter.com/4vnXFSdSCu
— Leek (@ExoticLeek) September 13, 2023
Saweetie: https://t.co/AzqhWUcSDc pic.twitter.com/BD7KviqwAy
— َ cam (@daachecker) September 12, 2023
Why do saweetie got a turkey leg bone on her neck like she stole it from a lil kid at Disney world #VMAs pic.twitter.com/nzHnvCxNOk
— 💖CERTIFIED BARBIE💖 (@nayythebarbie) September 12, 2023
Saweetie’s VMA outfit: pic.twitter.com/9CtbOuM9JF
— shabz (@stallitbb) September 12, 2023
saweetie needs to take that bone off her dress, it’s irritating me pic.twitter.com/7j9XmjzdQt
— ★💿🍔ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ⁷ (@joonzcore) September 12, 2023
Continue Slideshow
Saweetie looking like an extra on the Flintstones with that bone dress . Are stylist on strike too? #VMAs pic.twitter.com/IM6d4iIUzr
— Sugared momma ✨✨✨ (@Iamcoco78) September 12, 2023
-
Blowout Blessings: Michelle Obama's Hairstylist Reveals 'Secret' To Forever FLOTUS' Flourishing Curls
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
YEWNIQUE! A Gallery Of BAElien Superstars, Fashion Supernovas & Cosmic Cowgirls Who Slayyyed At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour, Vol. 2
-
Whew, The MESS: Kandi & Todd’s Scandalous Thriller ‘The Pass’ Sparks Hilarious Hysteria Across Social Media
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
KJ Smith & Skyh Black Celebrate Their Love With Body Rolls, Boom Kacks & ‘Knuck If You Buck’ At EXTRAvagant Wedding, Trend Across Social Media
-
New Couple??? Odell Beckham Jr. Allegedly Kuffed Kim Kardashian After He Got Kozy With Khloé Kardashian
-
From Table-Flipping To FIRED! 'Love & Hip-Hop' Fires Erica Mena For Calling Spice A 'Monkey,' Internet Pink Slip Shades Her
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.