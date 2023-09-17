Bossip Video

Hennessy & Nas threw an exclusive NYC party for his 50th Birthday Party and brought out all the stars from Diddy to Kendrick Lamar.

Nas might be the all-time leader when it comes to staying out of the way and enjoying the finer things in life. You’ll never see him in any online drama he just pops up to deliver good music and enjoy luxurious experiences. For his 50th birthday it’s only right he combines those two things.

First up he completed his second trilogy of music with producer Hit-Boy. The release of Magic 3: The Final Act went together perfectly with his 50th birthday. After the release, Nas and Hennessy held an exclusive party in NYC to celebrate the legend the proper way.

The exclusive party went down at The Grill in New York City. Hennessy commissioned artist, Kennedy Yanko to create a tribute sculpture which they presented to Nas. The sculpture takes inspiration from Nas and Hennessy’s limited edition 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop collaboration. It also incorporated Nas’s dedication to his craft and “creative mastery”. DJ Jazzy Jeff was on hand to keep the party going while the Roots treated the crowd to a special performance. Additionally, a who’s who of hip-hop royalty showed up to show their appreciation for Nas according to a press release.

Renowned hip-hop icons and celebrities alike were in attendance to help Nas celebrate his milestone birthday, including Robert DeNiro, Chris Rock, Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Fat Joe, NORE, DJ Premier, The Lox, Kendrick Lamar, Salaam Remi, The Roots, Carmelo Anthony, Steve Stoute, Havoc, AZ, Raekwon, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Hit-Boy, Slick Rick, Q-Tip, Ralph McDaniels, Roxanne Shanté, among others.

To extend their tribute to Nas and hip-hop itself Hennessy will introduce mini sculptures created by Kennedy Yank for consumers as well. The collection is limited to 20 pieces and will be priced between $6,500-$7,000. The sculptures will be available at a later date.