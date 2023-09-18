Bossip Video

Alabama gon’ Alabama.

Racists feel comfortable exhibiting blatantly racist behavior because they aren’t convinced that there will be consequences and repercussions for their actions. They are mistaken. According to Yahoo! News, a 64-year-old Ozark, Alabama woman named Cheryl Lynn Pytleski was sentenced to serve one year in federal prison after being convicted of violations of the Fair Housing Act.

On October 18, 2019, Pytleski placed Black dolls painted with “KKK” being hung by a noose on her Black neighbors’ fence to intimidate her into moving out of the area. Pytleski ultimately admitted to targeting the Black family because of their race, pleaded guilty to her crimes, and was subsequently handed 12 months in the bing.

The Department of Justice released a statement about the case:

“A person violates the Fair Housing Act if he or she uses force, or threatens the use of force, to willfully injure, intimidate, or interfere with, any person because of his or her race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, who is or has been engaged in the selling, purchasing, renting, financing, occupying, or contracting or negotiating for the sale, purchase, rental, financing, or occupation of any dwelling,”

The 12-month sentence is the maximum penalty for FHA violations. 64 is a tough age to spend a year in prison. Hopefully, it’s painful and traumatic.