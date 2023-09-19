Bossip Video

Y’all gon’ argue over this because all you wanna do is bicker on the internet, blame women for things, and listen to morons on podcasts dictate, validate, and reinforce your “values”, but we hope this woman finds peace.

Earlier this month, a woman named Roda Osman aka Ro Bashe set Al Gore’s internet aflame when she posted a video of herself severely injured after reportedly being hit in the head with a brick for not giving a man her phone number. In the clip, Bashe chides the group of Black men who she alleges stood around and watched her be attacked. The video was reposted by The Shade Room and all headass hell broke loose in the comment section and beyond.

While many women and men came to her defense, a particular segment of folks scoured the internet looking for reasons to blame her for the alleged attack. Several dirt-diggers found previous videos that Bashe posted that they used to question her character and inflammatory criticism of Black men. After all the think pieces, all the rhetoric, all the finger-pointing, arguing, chastising, and misogyny-tinged commentary, Bashe sat down to give NBC News the first interview since her viral misfortune became fodder for foolishness.

She says that she has suffered nightmares and panic attacks as a result of all the cantankerous conjecture.

“First they’re like, ‘where’s the police report?’ You don’t have a police report.’ I show the police report. Then they’re like, ‘Oh, it’s a fake police report,’” she said. “Then they’re like ‘Show us the hospital records. You don’t have hospital records.’ I show them the hospital records. ‘It’s fake hospital records.’” “The goal posts will never be met,” she said.

NBC News reports that they have viewed both the police report and the hospital records which reveal that Bashe had blood coming from her ear and a severely bruised face. Haters will say it’s photoshopped.

“I don’t know how I’m going to support myself. I don’t know how I’m going to graduate on time. I don’t know how I’m going to, you know, feel safe again.” she said. “It’s going to take months, maybe a year, maybe longer in my life to get it back together.”

She also told the outlet that police have identified a suspect in the assault and the investigation is ongoing.

Still despite that, she’s been receiving death threats and heinous threats aimed at her elementary school-aged son.

“People are calling my son’s school saying they’re going to come and rape my son,” she said to NBC. “Somebody sent me some soup and was like ‘Choke and die on this, b—.’”

Sickening.

Sadly, it comes as no surprise that a lot of men and women have an unbridled zeal to “expose” this woman. We hope she heals from all that she’s suffered.