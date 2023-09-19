Have you been watching The Changeling on Apple TV+?
The Changeling On Apple TV+ Is A Must Watch
With fall quickly approaching we’re looking forward to the most thrilling time of the year — Halloween season! Y’all know what that means. It’s time for spooky movies, haunted houses and all things that go bump in the night. With that said, if you’re looking for a chilling and suspenseful show to watch this fall we highly recommend The Changeling on AppleTV+.
We’re four episodes in on the terrifyingly magical new Apple TV+ series The Changeling and even after some particularly horrifying moments we had to let anyone who hasn’t already watched know how this show has us in a chokehold — making it a perfect candidate for this week’s My Five WHYs episode!
The Changeling is a horror-fantasy drama based on the award-winning novel of the same name by Victor Lavalle. The show stars Lakeith Stanfield as Apollo Kagwa, a new father who must navigate a dangerous supernatural world in order to find his missing wife Emma.
Check out My Five WHYs to learn why you should watch The Changeling on AppleTV+!
The Changeling is streaming now on Apple TV+
