A culture celebrating festival is blending AfroBeats, Amapiano, Soukous, Reggae, and Dancehall in ATL.

The lineup for the African Caribbean Music, Food & Art Festival presented by Atlanta Jollof Music & Food Festival has been announced.

Taking place at Piedmont Park from 11 am to 11 pm on Sept 30, and Oct 1, the festival will feature an African vs. Caribbean culture clash featuring competing comedians Michael Blackson and Majah Hype as well as competing artists Mr. Vegas and Rotimi.

According to Rotimi, he’s certain he’ll be victorious because of that weekend’s special significance.

“Nigeria Independence Day weekend, I’m performing,” said the “Love Riddim” artist per a press release. A”frica vs. Caribbean this year and I’m pressing and supporting and pushing team Africa! We got afro vs. reggae, jolloff vs. rice and peas. It’s going down.

In addition to taking in the friendly competition between comedians and artists, attendees will taste competing food dishes including jollof rice, as part of an ongoing debate about which West African nation makes the best version.

There will also be a special “Soul Healing Center” activation curated by The Resource Guild that will include “access to wellness resources including complimentary 6-10 minute mental health “Soul Healing Chats” with certified mental health professionals, homeless prevention, substance abuse, suicide prevention, reiki, yoga and more.”

“AC Festival is a celebration of Black people in the Diaspora, where we are bringing everyone together in one location to celebrate a combination of Afrobeats, Amapiano, Reggae, Soca/Calypso, African food, Caribbean food, and more,” said R&B Soul Picnic founder Ais York in a statement. “Attending this event provides a dive into each of these cultures and I think even amongst the cultures there are different tribes, but it’s good to come to see everyone so that you can experience it all.

For more information on Atlanta’s African Carribean Fest, click HERE.