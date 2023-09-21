How many times must this cycle continue? Kill someone unnecessarily, pay millions, rinse, repeat.
Earlier this year, BOSSIP reported on the murder of Irvo Otieno, a Virginia man suffering a mental health crisis when he was piled upon by sheriff’s deputies at the Henrico County Jail. In a security camera video that was subsequently released after he was killed, men who swore to “serve and protect” can be seen pepper spraying, throwing punches, and beating Otieno without regard for his health or safety. Upon being transferred to Central State Hospital for medical care, a total of ten deputies and hospital workers piled upon Otieno for a recorded 12 minutes, essentially smothering him to death.
Yesterday, according to AP News, Irvo Otieno’s family reached a wrongful death settlement with the state of Virginia, Henrico County, and Henrico County Sheriff Alisa A. Gregory to the tune of $8.5 million.
Lawyers for the family, Ben Crump, and co-counsel Mark Krudys, released a statement regarding the settlement:
“The family of Irvo Otieno and the County of Henrico, its Sheriff, and the Commonwealth of Virginia have reached a confidential settlement regarding the death of Irvo Otieno. The family is pleased that they were able to find a resolution outside of court in a manner that honors Irvo’s life.”
Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, described Otieno’s death as a “profound tragedy,” saying in a statement that the governor “pushed” for the settlement “with the hope that doing so proactively and fairly might alleviate – in a small way – some of the suffering that Irvo’s mother and brother faced, recognizing that no settlement can take the place of a loved one.”
