We had a blast covering Destination D23 where Disney’s biggest fans gathered to celebrate 100 years of joy, imagination, and hope at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The larger-than-life event featured exclusive experiences, long-awaited announcements, and special shopping opportunities for members of the biggest fan club on Earth.

In the marquee presentation by Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro, fans were treated to a surprise-stuffed spectacle that kicked off with a rousing opener by THE MUSES from Hercules.

With millions tuning in from across the world, D’Amaro and other special guests dazzled the crowd with major reveals and unveils of upcoming attractions, park additions, first looks, and more.

Ahsoka fans will be geeked to know that she’ll be joining the Star Tours attractions at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida, Disneyland Park in California, and Disneyland Paris beginning next spring.

And that excitement you felt in the force was everyone at D23 getting FREE Ahsoka ears!

Star Wars: Ahsoka is streaming exclusively on Disney+, and yes, it’s worth the hype.

Moving from a galaxy far, far away to EPCOT where Moana fans can enjoy Journey of Water–a new walk-through experience dedicated to understanding and preserving the beauty and balance of the natural world.

Moana will arrive in World Nature and make her first appearance in her own dedicated space near Journey of Water on October 16th.

In celebration of Disney 100, Disney Animation Studios is releasing WISH starring Ariana DeBose as the newest Disney Princess Asha who will soon be appearing at EPCOT, Disneyland Resort, and Disneyland Paris.

The film gives wishing upon a star a new twist and opens in theaters November 22, 2023.

Lovers of Encanto and Indiana Jones will be thrilled to know that they’re being considered for the reimagined Dinoland U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Walt Disney Imagineering is planning to use a region sometimes referred to as “tropical Americas” as inspiration for the new land.

As part of their research, Imagineers studied some of the most biodiverse areas on the planet including the northern part of South America, spanning into Central America.

But wait, there’s more: a new show based on Zootopia is being developed for the Tree of Life theater at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The current concept for the new Zootopia experience has guests visiting the different biomes with Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and other characters.

At Disney California Adventure Park, a new world-jumping vehicle is coming to Avengers Campus to help transport Earth’s mightiest heroes into the multiverse to battle King Thanos.

Brent Strong, Executive Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering, shared an early peek at the ride with a design that combines elements of Tony Stark’s time-suits with Xandarian jump points and Wakandan technology.

One of the secret ingredients to Disney’s global success has been its diverse group of Ambassadors including dynamic Black men Raevon Redding (Walt Disney World Resort), Mark Everett King Jr. (Disneyland Resort), and Tony Dick (Hong Kong Disneyland Resort).

Disney ambassadors serve a two-year term as “Emissaries of Goodwill” and official spokespersons for their respective resort.

They also represent more than 75,000 Cast Members and play a key role in bringing Disney magic into their community while offering a special relationship with the Resort.

Succeeding Redding will be Shannon Smith-Conrad who was recently announced as one of the new Walt Disney World Resort ambassadors for 2024-2025.

In 1998, Disney made a splash with its new cruise line featuring seven ships in its ever-growing fleet that now includes the newly announced Disney Adventure.

The Adventure will be the first ship to sail from Singapore and throughout Southeast Asia with Disney’s classic brand of storytelling and live entertainment.

Currently, there are three new ships in development along with Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point–a brand new island destination.

Disney teams are collaborating with talented artists and cultural advisors in the Bahamas to shape an experience that celebrates the country’s natural beauty, traditions and artistry.

Oh, and one more thing: we highly recommend you eat yourself into a food coma at EPCOT’S International Food & Wine Festival that runs through November 18.

Make sure you stop at Kenya, France, Brazil, Mexico, China, Canada, Greece, and Australia.

For a complete list of everything announced at D23, click here.