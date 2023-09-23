Bossip Video

The Spiritual Meaning Behind the Harvest Moon

You may have already felt the seasons changing but the Autumn Equinox has arrived (September 23) and the balance between light and day is shifting in the Northern Hemisphere, where the sun has crossed the celestial equator from north to south. Depending on where you are in this land, it’s time to prepare for a figuratively cold and dark yet reflective season. This shift in time used to stand for harvesting crops to sustain through the winter months ahead, but spiritually, it also represents balance and stands as a time to create space for who you are becoming. With it, comes the Harvest moon, and this year it falls on September 29.

What is the Harvest Moon?

The Harvest Moon is an astronomical event where the moon appears larger and brighter than usual. Casting a golden glow upon earth and giving a boost of night light, the Harvest Moon is the closest full moon to the Autumn Equinox. The moon’s position makes it appear both bigger and earlier in the day because it’s positioned closer to the horizon. Historically, African, Asian and Indigenous cultures used this time to show gratitude to the land through harvest festivals, prayer, reflection and renewal rituals.

Why is the Harvest Moon the perfect time to reset your intentions?

Just as farmers work tirelessly to cultivate their crops, this is a time to show thanks for making it to the now, manifest what you hope to be, and put in the necessary effort it takes to persevere and reap the rewards you desire. The Harvest Moon is a reminder of the Creator’s faithfulness and provision, as well as an invitation to reflect on the metaphorical harvest in your own life in the areas of personal growth. What has worked? What hasn’t? What needs improvement? Where is your energy being placed? What seeds have you planted? How have you nurtured your relationships and what is it that you’re harvesting? Are those the best things for you? The full moon brings enlightenment. It heightens a person’s intuitive nature. This is the time to let go of things that no longer serve you to make room for aligned abundance.

This year, the moon is in Aries while the sun is in Libra. According to astrologists, this combo points to creating awareness around healthy relationships while being your authentic self. When the Harvest Moon aligns with the lunar energy of Aries, you might feel an overwhelming urge to take more control of your emotions and your relationships, and really dive deeper into your heart’s desires and goals. Embrace this independence, but don’t rush due timing.

“With Aries moon, it’s about you, how you feel and what your desires are. With Libra [sun], Libra is a cardinal sign a sign of activation. We have the change of seasons which is very powerful, but it can also mean a change of the heart because Libra is ruled by Venus and we just got out of a Venus retrograde,” Kim Allen, Intuitive Astrologer and host of the ‘Your Sign Says’ podcast, tells us. “We’re still in the shadow of the Venus retrograde so there’s been a lot of questioning and rethinking our love histories and patterns. This sun-moon alignment comes along with Pluto. Pluto is very much aware or present with this full moon in Aries. It’s the planet of transformation and change. People right now, because of this full moon in Aries, they get a chance to rewire how their hearts have been functioning.”

Allen says that the cosmic energies are allowing us to take a look within.

“Full moons make people very active, but because there’s an attachment to the Fall Equinox, it’s allowing you to see what else you need to change and improve,” she says. “All moons are special but because this moon is connected to a seasonal change and activated by a powerful sun sign, it makes the chance for change even more powerful. You can’t ignore anything around full moon. If it hits some sort of personal planet in your chart, it’s right there in your face. And the sun affects everybody so everyone’s feeling the shift, the change, the desire. Libra is a very interesting sign. It’s the only sign represented by the symbol of an object. The object is a scale. The scale measures and it balances and it questions. Aries, that full moon is a war moon. It can bring about holy hell in situations. So, you have war on one end [Aries] and peace on the other side [Libra].”

Allen compares the combo cosmic event to toxic relationships with constant drama and peaceful relationships that lack stimulation. In this season of balancing decisions, here’s a chance to find the middle ground in terms of what it is you need.

The 2023 Harvest Moon is expected to rise on September 29 at 5:57 a.m., making the best time to see it on Thursday night, September 28. If you google “Harvest Moon events near me,” you may even find revitalizing ways to celebrate with things like themed paint-n-sips, meditative sound bath gatherings (https://bit.ly/46pszg1), or evening apple picking under the special moon light.

Now is the perfect time to think about your personal harvest and move forward accordingly with intention. As you gaze into the radiance of the Harvest Moon this year, reflect on your blessings and lessons, root down and open your heart and mind to usher in more of what satisfies your inner being.

To learn more about cosmic energies and spiritual astrology, visit KimAllen.com. A Brooklyn intuitive astrologer, Kim Allen has been ranked one of the best psychics in New York City by Time Out Magazine.