It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week all is pretty calm in the skies as the sun enters into Libra on the 23rd. This will be a very interesting transit. We still have several planets retrograding (which may cause Libra’s to feel extremely unbalanced) and under the influence of Libra we may all find ourselves trying to balance the extreme parts of our life that simply overwhelm us. This is a great time to go out and be social, revamp your wardrobe, start Self -Glamour rituals as well as treat yourself or your lover to beautiful roses on a weekly basis. Partnerships of all varieties are put to the test in this season and if you come out still intact then most likely you’ve found a winning formula. Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM? Use code BOSSIP10 for 10% off. **Limited offer.

Alright, let’s see what’s in the stars for you this week!

CAPRICORN:

When did [some] of you decide to become a martyr? Too many of you have taken the role of captain placing your needs last and then passively aggressively get upset when others do so too. Speak up and live out loud even if your truth and your voice makes it awkward for others. So what? It’s a good thing because then you can release those who seek to just take and call in those who wish to fill your cup as well. Also be self observant and place up boundaries with yourself in those moments when you step up to be a martyr. RED FLAG: Any nagging medical conditions may reach an acute stage soon – best to go and check them out sooner rather than later. SWEET SPOT: If you been thinking of a drastic career change the lines are aligned for you to do something extremely creative. Book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM. Use code BOSSIP10 for 10% off. **Limited offer.

