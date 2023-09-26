‘The Other Black Girl’ Goes From Microaggressions To Major Laughs In This Twisty-Turny Hulu Series

Sometimes being Black in corporate America is a nightmare, and no one knows that better than Nella Rogers.

In Hulu’s original series The Other Black Girl, Nella is an Editorial Assistant who’s fed up with being the only Black girl at a prestigious publishing company, Wagner Books.

Nella’s constantly facing microaggressions from her white colleagues but luckily, she gets some relief when another Black girl, Hazel May-McCall, is hired.

Hazel is confident, stylish, and popular, and she and Nella form a fast friendship; that is until Nella notices some red flags. Something’s not quite right about Hazel and she’ll have to find out what it is. Not only that, but something sinister’s going on at Wagner Books, and Nella’s bestie Malaika and her boyfriend Owen are helping her uncover the truth while giving viewers some laughs.

All skinfolk ain’t kinfolk and each episode explores that alongside shocking endings, and BIG plot twists that we absolutely did not see coming.

Based on Zakiya Dalila Harris’ best-selling novel, The Other Black Girl starring Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, Eric McCormack, and Garcelle Beauvais, is now streaming on Hulu.

Check out My Five WHYs to learn why you should watch The Other Black Girl on Hulu!