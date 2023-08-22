This looks goood
Hulu Original The Other Black Girl is the latest post-Get Out thriller-chiller which follows an Editorial Assistant named Nella who’s tired of being the only Black girl at her company until Hazel is hired.
But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out of control and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.
Peep the unsettling trailer below:
Based on Zakiya Dalila Harris’ best-selling novel, The Other Black Girl stars Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, Eric McCormack, and Garcelle Beauvais.
“Helping adapt The Other Black Girl for television was easily the hardest creative challenge I’ve ever taken on,” said Harris in an interview with EW.
It was also the most rewarding, as it allowed me to see all the ways my original idea could not only be expanded upon, but reimagined for a visual medium. This show reflects a blend of many exciting new perspectives that include Rashida Jones, Jordan Reddout, and Gus Hickey, and this story is all the better for it!”
Will you be streaming The Other Black Girl (premiering September 13 on Hulu)? Tell us down below and check out some Twitter chitter-chatter over the trailer on the flip.
Whew. I’ll never forget starting a new job in tech and walking up to the other Black girl’s desk to introduce myself and she had my Instagram open on her laptop. 🙃 https://t.co/1YNdxpqRP9
— Angel (@angelhobbss) August 17, 2023
@TOBGhulu I CAN'T WAIT TO SEE THIS SERIES😫🔥🔥 #TheOtherBlackGirl pic.twitter.com/5vtn9eQPXE
— JOSIE IS BACK🤧💞 (@ashlytob) August 17, 2023
I mean if you need any more reason not to return to in-person office attendance, use this series as an example! #TheOtherBlackGirl looks creeeeepy as!!! @hulu https://t.co/vO5fzZ1XC2
— ☀ stevie wong ☀ (@wongie1) August 16, 2023
#TheOtherBlackGirl by Zakiya Dalila Harris is BRILLIANT.
Can't wait for people to see this series. It looks like it does the story justice.
Streaming Sept 13 on Hulu.pic.twitter.com/msPMWRhmeL
— Darth Ro (@BookBlerd) August 16, 2023
Continue Slideshow
-
Blowout Blessings: Michelle Obama's Hairstylist Reveals 'Secret' To Forever FLOTUS' Flourishing Curls
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
They Are The Visual, Baby: A Gallery Of BAElien Superstars, Fashion Supernovas & Cosmic Cowgirls Who Slayyyed At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour
-
Here’s What Happened When Ciara Revealed She’s Expecting Baby No. 3 With Russell Wilson
-
Hall Of Fame Hottie Halle Berry Celebrates 57th Birthday With Daughter Nahla & Boo Thang Van Hunt, Pretties In Pink At World Of Barbie
-
#RiverfrontRumble: Black Twitter Explodes Over Soul-Stirring Saltine Smackdown In Montgomery, Drags Anglo-Aggressors Into Alabaster Abyss
-
Jaylan Banks Accuses Faylnn Pina Of ‘Grooming’ Him, Says He 'Lost Her How He Got Her' After Their Alleged Affair
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.