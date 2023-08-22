This looks goood

Hulu Original The Other Black Girl is the latest post-Get Out thriller-chiller which follows an Editorial Assistant named Nella who’s tired of being the only Black girl at her company until Hazel is hired.

But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out of control and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

Peep the unsettling trailer below:

Based on Zakiya Dalila Harris’ best-selling novel, The Other Black Girl stars Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, Eric McCormack, and Garcelle Beauvais.

“Helping adapt The Other Black Girl for television was easily the hardest creative challenge I’ve ever taken on,” said Harris in an interview with EW. It was also the most rewarding, as it allowed me to see all the ways my original idea could not only be expanded upon, but reimagined for a visual medium. This show reflects a blend of many exciting new perspectives that include Rashida Jones, Jordan Reddout, and Gus Hickey, and this story is all the better for it!”

Will you be streaming The Other Black Girl (premiering September 13 on Hulu)? Tell us down below and check out some Twitter chitter-chatter over the trailer on the flip.