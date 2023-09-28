Bossip Video

A viral video recently surfaced on social media showing a Jack in the Box employee shooting at customers at the drive-thru window.

One thing we all can agree on about the pandemic is that it left everyone on edge, and behavior that is usually only seen in Florida, has been happening nationwide. Apparently such is the case in Texas, as Houston’s ABC 13, reports that a Jack in the Box employee opened fire on customers over a ridiculous back-and-forth over missing curly fries.

In a new lawsuit filed by the victim, Anthony Ramos, he says he visited the location after flying to Houston from Florida for work in March 2021. Ramos, who had his pregnant wife, 6-year-old daughter and dog in the car at the time of the shooting, claims he paid $12.00 for a meal and asked employee Alonniea Fantasia Ford for his missing fries. That is apparently when things went south. Ford allegedly threw ice and condiments after he asked for the missing fries before allegedly shooting at Ramos’ vehicle.

Ramos immediately sped off and is now suing Jack in the Box for negligence when it comes to customer safety. He is seeking $250,000 in damages related to the ordeal.

“Jack in the Box needs to do a background check on employees so as not to expose their customers to someone who would attempt to kill them,” Ramos’ lawyer said in a press release.

Jack In The Box Responds To The Lawsuit & The Employee Breaks Her Silence

ABC 13 reports that Jack in the Box says it has “no control” and is “not legally responsible” for third parties. The now former employee, Alonniea Fantasia Ford, is also listed in the lawsuit and received “one year deferred adjudication” after pleading guilty. She recently broke her silence and claimed that Ramos used racial slurs and refused to leave. Ford is denying ever firing the gun despite police finding shell casings and video evidence of the gun being discharged.

“If you hear the audio, you didn’t hear the gun go off at all,” said Ford, who also said she wants an apology from Ramos.

You can watch her entire recollection of the ordeal below.