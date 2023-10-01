The producer of a BET+ film is detailing the steps an actor took to transform into a late tech tycoon whose seriously sizzling love life had deadly implications.

As previously reported Taye Diggs starred as Lance Herndon LOVE & MURDER: ATLANTA PLAYBOY.

It tells the story of the multimillionaire businessman who climbed the ranks of Atlanta’s Black elite in the 1990s by revolutionizing Atlanta’s 911 system later garnering the attention and praise of President Bill Clinton. Despite his numerous accomplishments, his Achilles heel was women and he racked up numerous of them while also making enemies from people in the business world. With that in mind, Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy is a whodunnit-style film that begs the question; who killed Lance Herndon? Was it a scorned lover or a jealous competitor?

Mona Scott Young Talks Love & Murder Atlanta Playboy

BOSSIP recently chatted with the film’s producer Mona Scott Young who told Managing Editor Dani Canada that the bubbly, dancing, and TikTok spoofing Taye Diggs we see on social media is not who’ll see in this film.

“I think he had a lot of fun with the role, that’s what being a good actor is about, being able to step outside of who you are in real life,” said Mona Scott Young. “It was so funny watching him in the first few days of shooting, it was like ‘Wow he’s really embodied who this guy is, and almost like he made it rational, everything that Lance thought about his philandering ways.'”

She also noted that the cast is filled with numerous stars from her Love & Hip Hop franchises including Apryl Jones, Yung Joc, Karlie Redd and Yandy Smith.

“That was a lot of fun,” said Mona about including her Love & Hip Hop crew to the film. “I”ve always thought these guys are great actors, there’s a ton of them out there acting in roles and I just thought this was a great opportunity to infuse them in the movie.”

Watch our exclusive with Mona Scott Young.

LOVE & MURDER: ATLANTA PLAYBOY is based on the book “Redbone: Money, Malice and Murder in Atlanta,” by Ron Stodghill. Diggs stars alongside Keesha Sharp, Ciera Payton, Apryl Jones, Ernestine Johnson, Nicole Lyn, Robert Brown, Tye White, Anton Peeples, Yung Joc, Karlie Redd, and Yandy Smith.