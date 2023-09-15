Bossip Video

Taye Diggs is getting his groove back in quite the dream role as real life Southernplayalistic hot boy exec Lance Herndon in the new BET+ film LOVE & MURDER: ATLANTA PLAYBOY.

Taye Diggs Tackles True Story Of Ill Fated Tech Millionaire Lance Herndon in Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy

We’re excited to share the trailer for LOVE & MURDER: ATLANTA PLAYBOY. Taye Diggs stars as Lance Herndon, the Atlanta multimillionaire businessman who was one of the most renowned and key figures in the 1990’s Atlanta scene better known as the golden era for the Black elite in Atlanta.

Known for revolutionizing Atlanta’s 911 system and gaining high praise as a promising entrepreneur by then president Bill Clinton, Herndon was also notoriously known as a smooth ladies’ man. Now, Diggs’ puts on an incredible performance as the tech-mogul in a re-telling of the shocking, sensational story that took Atlanta and the nation by storm when his brutal murder was discovered. The two-part film reconstructs Lance’s life as told by the various players in it.

Check out the trailer below:

This definitely looks like one juicy story. Who do you think is responsible for the murder?

LOVE & MURDER: ATLANTA PLAYBOY is based on the book “Redbone: Money, Malice and Murder in Atlanta,” by Ron Stodghill. Diggs stars alongside Keesha Sharp, Ciera Payton, Apryl Jones, Ernestine Johnson, Nicole Lyn, Robert Brown, Tye White, Anton Peeples, Yung Joc, Karlie Redd, and Yandy Smith.

Part one of LOVE & MURDER: ATLANTA PLAYBOY premieres Thursday 9/21