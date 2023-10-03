Bossip Video

LeBron James has encouraging news about the health of his eldest son following his cardiac arrest back in July.

The Los Angeles Lakers star spoke to reporters during the NBA team’s media day, where he gave an update about the health of his 18-year-old son, Bronny.

“Bronny’s doing extremely well,” James told reporters, according to CNN. “He’s began his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates and USC.” LeBron continued: “[After] the successful surgery that he had … he’s on the up and up. It’s definitely a whirlwind and a lot of emotions for our family this summer, but the best thing we have is each other.” “We stuck behind each other and gave Bronny strength throughout the whole process and we’re happy to see where he is today,” the NBA star concluded. “We look forward to seeing what his future has in store for him.”

Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at USC and was immediately hospitalized. Thereafter, the teenager was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

After the scare and fears he might not be able to follow in his father’s basketball stardom footsteps, his family said he should make a full recovery.