Are you ready for Black Cake?

Oprah doesn’t slap her name on any ‘ole thing so we’re excited to see the multilayered murder mystery unfold in Hulu’s upcoming Family Drama Black Cake that spans across stunning locations and generations.

Based on The New York Times-bestselling book by Charmaine Wilkerson, Black Cake centers around “a runaway bride named Covey disappears into the surf off the coast of Jamaica and is feared drowned or a fugitive on the run for her husband’s murder in the late 1960s,” per the official synopsis.

“Fifty years later in California, a widow named Eleanor Bennett loses her battle with cancer, leaving her two estranged children, Byron and Benny, a flash drive that holds previously untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America.

These stories, narrated by Eleanor, shock her children and challenge everything they thought they knew about their family’s origin.”

Check out the trailer below:

Executive Produced by Winfrey, Black Cake stars Mia Isaac, Adrienne Warren, Chipo Chung, Ashley Thomas, Lashay Anderson, Faith Alabi, and Glynn Turman with recurring guest stars Ahmed Eljah, Simon Wan, and Sonita Henry.

“It’s about the idea that there’s the story you tell about your life, about your family history, about your culture,” said Wilkerson about the best-seller-turned-Hulu series in an interview with BookPage. “And then there are the stories that are not told, or concealed, or not fully revealed,” she says. “The cake symbolizes the history of this family, in which the children, who are now grown, really don’t know the half of what their parents went through,” she continued. “Their journey of discovery is going to actually change the way in which they see not only their parents, their family history, but their own relationships.”

Black Cake premieres Wednesday, November 1 exclusively on Hulu.