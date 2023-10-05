Bossip Video

Roy Wood Jr. has revealed that he’s leaving The Daily Show to focus on other business ventures and opportunities.

Last December, Trevor Noah hosted The Daily Show for the very last time before riding off into the sunset after seven years. Since then the show has tested other hosts but mostly Roy Wood Jr. has held down the duties. Of course, Wood’s hosting was an instant layup as he is familiar with the audience and the staff.

Now according to NPR, Wood is exiting the show before it resumes filming this month as he’s somehow not been offered the job as full-time host.

“I can’t come up with Plan B is while still working with Plan A,” says Wood, who has decided he doesn’t want to be on The Daily Show as a correspondent waiting for someone else to take the top job. “The job of correspondent…it’s not really one where you can juggle multiple things. [And] I think eight years is a good run.”

In a press release addressing his departure, Roy seemed excited about the future. He even admitted to being open to working with his former Daily Show family in the future.

“After eight amazing years on The Daily Show, where I’ve been able to pursue my comedic and political curiosities with some of the best writers, producers, crew and correspondents anyone could hope for, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’m grateful to Trevor Noah, Paramount and especially Comedy Central for giving me the runway to also produce three one-hour stand-up specials, for letting me host two award winning podcasts, letting me write & shoot my own comedy pilot, write a film, and much, much more. I look forward to finding other ways to collaborate with them down the road. Until then, I am excited to nurture new ideas and see what the future holds for me in the shifting sands of late night television, scripted comedy, and whatever else the comedy gods may have in store for me in 2024 and beyond.”





One thing is for certain, Roy is ready to bet on himself and if you’re familiar with his wit and humor you know he’s guaranteed to succeed. We can’t be mad at him for not waiting around for someone else to make a move before he can make one.

Roy Wood Jr. is currently working on movies, stand-up, and even directing. You can support him on his “Happy To Be Here” tour that will run until February 2024.