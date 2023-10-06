Bossip Video

In #HBCUExcellence news…

A foundation is awarding scholarships to current historically Black college students who have a passion for TV and Film.

The Seven Hillz Productions Foundation is announcing that it will once again grant creative individuals Benjamin Moses, Jr. Scholarships.

With a mission to inspire aspiring filmmakers, the scholarship “aims to create a new tradition and inspire all filmmakers to create opportunities for themselves.”

A press release notes that over the past five years, more than $18,000 has been awarded to 14 enthusiastic and passionate applicants with awards ranging from $500 to $2,500.

“Our organization impacts students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) each year, We cultivate and grow our programs through the benevolence of sponsors, partners, and supporters,” reads a statement from the foundation. “We believe this a great opportunity and cause, not just for the applicant themselves, but so the award winners will inspire future generations just as we strive to.”

Previous Benjamin Moses, Jr. scholarship recipients include film directors, digital creators and producers.

This year, The Seven Hillz Foundation will award filmmakers the chance to continue their aspirations of becoming professional filmmakers with awards of up to $2,000.00. The application period is now underway and will run until November 15th All recipients will be notified on December 15, 2023.

For more information on the criteria and to apply click HERE.

The electronic application form, letters, and all financial need documentation must be submitted online or to scholarship@sevenhillzproductionsfoundation.org on or before November 15, 2023. Before the submittal of the application, student applicants may submit questions via e-mail to scholarship@sevenhillzproductionsfoundation.org.