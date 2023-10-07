1 of 5 ❯ ❮

Jason Derulo is the latest celebrity facing sexual harassment allegations, but a singer’s shocking lawsuit also claims he pressured her with references to “sex rituals” and “sacrificing a goat.” Emaza Gibson thought her dreams of music stardom were coming true when Derulo reached out to her in 2021. She claims he was looking to sign a new singer under a joint venture between his label Future History and Atlantic Records. NBC News reports after Derulo recruited her, he allegedly harassed Gibson for dates and sex in exchange for working with her, according to a lawsuit. The 25-year-old filed the complaint on Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The suit also names Derulo’s manager Frank Harris, Future History, Atlantic Records, and RCA Records as defendants. She claimed that her dream turned into a nightmare of quid pro quo sexual harassment. When Gibson refused repeated dates, heavy drinking sessions, and sexual advances, she claims her potential mentor pulled her deal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emaza (@emazadilan) See the allegations that Jason Derulo pressured Emaza Gibson with a reference to “sex rituals” in exchange for success after the flip!

Jason Derulo Allegedly Demanded “Sex-In-Exchange-For-Success” With A Reference To “Sex Rituals” & “Sacrificing A Goat,” According To The Lawsuit Gibson reportedly turned down these invitations to keep their relationship and her vocal performance professional. According to the lawsuit, when she reluctantly agreed to a drink at the studio, she received “inappropriately large amounts of alcohol.” “I told him that I wasn’t a drinker … so it’s like, you know, you’re not listening to that the first time I tell you, and you’re still pushing on me. It’s, like, pressure at this point,” she told NBC News. Gibson explained that she told Derulo that she didn’t want to compromise herself or her morals to succeed. The suit claims he responded that Gibson would have to “partake in ‘goat skin and fish scales,’ which is a Haitian reference referring to conducting sex rituals, sacrificing a goat, goat blood, and doing cocaine” to make it in the music industry. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emaza (@emazadilan) She considered the alleged comment an “explicit demand for sex-in-exchange-for-success.” Her complaint described a cold shoulder and anger from Derulo after the rejections. Read about the incident that made Emaza Gibson “fear for her safety” prior to losing her record deal after the jump.

Emaza Gibson Accuses Jason Derulo Of “Screaming” At Her & Dropping Her Record Deal After Rejected Sexual Advances The “Whatcha Say” singer reportedly invited another woman to their meeting in New York City. Gibson hoped to finalize her record deal. Instead, she claimed he seemingly flaunted the kind of progress possible “because you’re sleeping with this dude.” When Gibson asked his manager about the woman, she claimed Derulo “immediately lost control” in a fit of rage and screamed at her. The newcomer said he went “radio silent,” leaving her in limbo.” He allegedly refused to assign a project manager to her recently signed deal. When she got stuck in traffic on the way to another studio session, she claims he went into another rage. Derulo allegedly “charged” at Gibson while her mother, a videographer, her engineer, and Derulo’s staff witnessed. Gibson never saw Derulo again after the incident. It broke her heart that “this amazing opportunity was going to deteriorate because she refused to have sex with and have drinks with Derulo,” the suit states. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) Gibson and her mother, who is also her manager, tried to contact Harris and human resources at Atlantic Records. In July 2022, an A&R executive reportedly told Gibson, “The Atlantic team wants you to win, but I can’t say the same for Jason.” According to the filing, Atlantic and Future History dropped the young singer on Sept. 6, 2022. Gibson is suing them all for “sexual harassment, retaliation, breach of contract, a failure to remedy workplace harassment and violation of California’s civil rights act.” See Jason Derulo’s response to the sexual harassment lawsuit after the flip.

Jason Derulo Responds To Emaza Gibson’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit, Denying The Allegations Jason Derulo took to Instagram to respond to the sexual harassment lawsuit against him. The singer denied any wrongdoing, calling Emaza Gibson’s allegations “completely false and hurtful.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) “I wouldn’t normally comment, but these claims are completely false and hurtful,” he said. “I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams. I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended by these defamatory claims. God bless.”

