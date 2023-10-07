Bossip Video

Doja Cat notoriously loves trolling online, but fans aren’t laughing at her latest stunt in an outfit featuring “Neo-Nazi” comedian Sam Hyde.

The “Paint The Town Red” singer took to her Instagram with a photo dump. She posted a series of pictures of herself in the back of her car on IG Stories. However, it wasn’t the selfies that had the internet talking! Her choice of fashion infuriated fans.

While rocking a silver tiara, Doja posed in a shirt featuring a large print of Sam Hyde’s face. The comedian became infamous across the internet for his public pranks and neo-nazi beliefs.

The photos of her outfit sparked outrage. Users on X (formerly known as Twitter) took to the comment section to weigh in with their opinions. One user tweeted, “At this point I think doja cat is actively trying to get cancelled.”

Another follower tweeted, “Doja cat used to be cool what happened?!” While another fan tweeted, “I can’t keep defending you.”

For those who aren’t aware of who Sam Hyde is, he’s a troll and comedian. He co-wrote the sketch-comedy show Million Dollar Extreme Presents: World Peace, according to Buzz Feed. The series premiered on Adult Swim in 2016. The channel canceled it after one season due to complaints that it featured racist, sexist, and bigoted themes.

Additionally, Sam has been linked to the alt-right and has publicly backed neo-Nazi causes. In 2017, he reportedly donated $5,000 to Andrew Anglin, who founded the neo-Nazi website, The Daily Stormer. At the time, the Southern Poverty Law Center was suing Andrew for his alleged harassment of a Jewish woman in Montana.

So yeah, Doja Cat rocking his face on her shirt so proudly is very problematic. However, there was one solid fan who stood by Doja’s side and tried very hard to explain why the singer wore the shirt.

“Here’s my take, then i’m not speaking on it again. Doja Cat knew who the man was, knew he was a comedian, knew his MEME. She did not know the sick and twisted things he has done though, as for she literally is Jewish as well as her entire family.”

Doja hasn’t responded to the backlash, but she did crop out the shirt and post the selfie to Instagram with the caption, “🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄.”

Do you think Doja was simply trolling again, or was she unaware of Sam Hyde’s antics? Let us know your thoughts below.