Outspoken Doja Cat let the chopper sing about her outfit for the Victoria’s Secret fashion show that was so uncomfortable, she said it “split” her “like a block of sharp cheddar cheese.”

All the stars and fashion enthusiasts have gathered in New York City for New York Fashion Week. Victoria’s Secret had its annual fashion show event. Plenty of celebrities like Naomi Campbell and Priyanka Chopra hit the pink carpet, including Doja Cat.

While everyone looked beautiful Doja Cat revealed via her Instagram that she actually hated the slinky, booty-baring black gown she wore to the Victoria’s Secret World Tour 2023 event.

The singer took to her Instagram story to vent, explaining it was uncomfortable to wear.

“It’s crazy when you got a dress on and your whole vagina is out the whole night and the straps on the dress pull ur t*ts all the way down to your knees and all you asked for was a slip dress but i disgress,” she ranted, adding that she was in her “ranting era, my f*ckin karen era.”

She continued…

“The panty was built into the dress so when i put it on, the shoulder straps pulled the strings up through my cervix and split me like a block of sharp cheddar cheese. A b*tch never thought she could get man handled by a piece of fabric. The panty on this contraption took me under the bleachers and ransacked my sh*t.”

Her true feelings about the dress, however, didn’t stop her from posing for the gram and showing off her look. She showed off the fun feature of the back of the dress: a plunging and featured a built-in thong with the Victoria’s Secret logo. She complimented the look with black kitten heels, a diamond choker and clear sunglasses.

The series of Instagram stories have since been deleted.

Despite being uncomfortable, Doja went on to say that she had a “beautiful night” – aside from “them UNADJUSTABLE straps,” adding that she would be “feeding [the dress] to the moths.”