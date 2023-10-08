Bossip Video

Tia Mowry had time today! The actress recently said that the dating world is “exhausting” but clarified that it doesn’t mean she’s returning to her former husband, Cory Hardrict.

The actress, 45, took to Instagram to dispel reconciliation rumors amid an admission that her dating life isn’t exactly ideal.

“A word from ME since narratives are being made without my consent,” wrote Tia. “Hear it here and ONLY here. Just because the dating life is complicated. Doesn’t mean I’m going to go back to something that no longer served me.”

She continued,

“That’s like implementing if I don’t book an audition or a part as an actor RIGHT AWAY I’m going to give up on my dreams. Please just stop. I ain’t that weak. Please move on because I have. Thank you NEXT.”

The dancing mommy’s comment section was glittered with support from her followers.

@kbonita commented, “And I oop!! Gathered them like a ponytail darling! Living in your truth is so liberating”. @spadesvanity added, “Say it louder for the people in the back. If I prayed my way through it I can’t go back. There’s is beauty in rediscovering yourself outside of what has become normal.”

Another user chimed in,

“Let ‘em know, babe! Growth stays looking forward, never back!”.

The Pepperdine alum has been open about her dating struggles and she most recently told the Chris GQ Perry podcast that dating is “exhausting.”

“It is very tough and it’s exhausting,” said Tia. “My last relationship when I was dating this person it was beautiful, it was amazing, there was courting that was involved. I feel like that’s no longer present, people don’t court people anymore.” “They have this mentality, right off the bat that there is someone else, there could be someone else.”

A flabbergasted Tia also said that she thinks men believe that they’re “the prize” and are looking for instant gratification.

At one point in the interview, she also shared advice for women who are struggling to get out of toxic relationships.

“They love that person more than they love themselves,” said Tia about women potentially sticking things out with a toxic partner.”When you love—truly, truly love yourself, you start to understand self-worth, self-value and what it is that you deserve.”

At one point during Tia’s Chris GQ Perry interview, the actress also spoke about people wanting to skip communication and the work that comes with intentional dating.

“We live in a society where people don’t wanna do the work, they don’t wanna communicate,” said Tia.

Although she was pretty serious during this conversation, Tia is also known for posting comical videos on social media that highlight the challenges of the dating world.

In one reel, Tamera’s sis lip-synced to the viral soundbite,” It got worse but I feel like it’s ’bout to get worser. Waaah! It got worser!”, in reference to her laughable dating life.

She captioned the clip;

Love bombing, gaslighting, and emotional unavailability, OH MY 😩 kidding, but not kidding”

In April, our giggling gyal posted a TikTok video expressing, “When an emotionally immature man thinks he can play you, but when he goes low you go lower”.

What man is out here playing with Tia?!

Mowry also joked in the caption, “This is a joke (don’t play with me) 😂.”

She is currently co-parenting her two children, son Cree, age 12, and daughter Cairo, 5, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict.





Tia is a sister, mother and maybe one day she’ll be a wife again, that is, if that’s what the twin wants.